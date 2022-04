Sylvia Sue Goldsberry

Sylvia Sue Goldsberry Mooresville - Sylvia "Sue" Goldsberry 76, passed away December 7, 2020 in the presence of her children. Sue was born in Greencastle Indiana on September 12, 1944 to Myrdell and Frank York, while Frank was a prisoner of war in Germany. She graduated from Greencastle... Read More

