Scott Hubbard

GREENFIELD — Scott Alan Hubbard "Hubs" went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was a fun-loving, one-of-a-kind guy with a heart of gold. Born in Wood River, Illinois on Nov. 24, 1956, he was the son of Don and Lola Hubbard. He lived... Read More

Shields-Bishop Funeral Home - Greenfield