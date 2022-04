James L. Dinsmore

James L. Dinsmore Northfield, MA — James L. Dinsmore of Northfield, MA (formerly of Greenfield, MA) died surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, October 10th, 2021. He was born in Greenfield on his mother's birthday in July of 1923, the son of Donald Newcomb Dinsmore and Elizabeth... Read More

Kostanski Funeral Home