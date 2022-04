Edward W. "Rusty" Rose III

ROSE III, Edward W. "Rusty" Edward W. "Rusty" Rose III, died Friday, January 29, in Dallas, as a result of his decades long battle with severe clinical depression. He was 74. Named by Texas Monthly almost 40 years ago "the best security analyst in the business," Rusty Rose was the... Read More

Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home & Memorial Park