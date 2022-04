Eunice Edwards Tenney

Tenney, Eunice Edwards Eunice Edwards Tenney passed peacefully at her home in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL on April 30, 2019, just days before what would have been the celebration of her "100th" birthday on May 10. She was born and raised in Greenwich, CT, and was one of 12 children of Susan... Read More

Ponte Vedra Valley Funeral Home - Ponte Vedra Beach