Patricia C. Connolly

Patricia C. Connolly Patricia C. Connolly, known in the family as Tease or Teeces, died peacefully in the comfort of her home on February 7th, 2022. She was born in Port Chester, New York, on March 14th, 1943. She was the daughter of the late Helen and John Zachar. She was predeceased... Read More

Cody-White Funeral Home