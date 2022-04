Bonnie Dee Fazio

Bonnie Dee Fazio Franklin - Bonnie Dee Henricks Peavler Fazio, went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 13th, 2018. Bonnie was born July 24th, 1941 to Raymond and Mary Henricks. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School. She attended IUPUI. Bonnie loved music, dance, and her... Read More