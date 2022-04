Tony M. Tipton Jr.

Tony M. Tipton, Jr. Greer Tony Maxwell Tipton, Jr. went to be with the Lord on January 17, 2017. A lifelong resident of Greer, he was the son of Tony M. Tipton, Sr. and Judy Galloway Tipton of Greer. Tony was a U.S. Navy Veteran and a lifelong member of Greer First Baptist Church... Read More

The Wood Mortuary, Inc.