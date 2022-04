Ernest Peter Bryant Jr.

Ernest Peter Bryant Jr. 1941 - 2020 Woodstock - Ernest Peter Bryant Jr. of Woodstock, CT, died Dec. 20 at Backus Hospital from complications of the Covid-19 virus. He was 79. Born August 9, 1941, in Norwich. CT, he was the eldest of six children born to Edna and Ernest Bryant. The... Read More

Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home