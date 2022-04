Donald Ellis Gibson

Donald Ellis Gibson, 99, of Vernon, died peacefully Sunday, Feb. 21, 2016, with his loving family at his side. Dad was born May 26, 1916, in Groton, New York, the only child of Albert Benjamin Gibson and Lottie Davenport. Both of his parents died before he graduated from Groton High... Read More

Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home