Pasquale Marinelli

Pasquale "Pat" Marinelli, 92 of Rocky Hill, was peacefully taken home to the Lord on July 1, 2020. Certain to greet and embrace him was his loving and devoted wife Generosa (Ficocelli) Marinelli whom he longed to be with again and who predeceased him in 2014. Prior to her death, they... Read More

Brooklawn Funeral Home - Rocky Hill