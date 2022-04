Eugene Oard Jr.

Oard Jr., Eugene Edwin Eugene Edwin Oard Jr.-known to those who loved him as "Sonny"-died of natural causes on May 29, 2014, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at the age of 58. He was born on November 11, 1955 in Dallas, Texas to Eugene Edwin Oard, Sr. and Shirley Ann Horne. Raised in Dallas... Read More