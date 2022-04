Nedra Duplantis Links

Nedra Duplantis Links, 55, entered through the gates of Heaven at 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, after a short but pain free battle with cancer. She passed at the prime of her life surrounded by family and friends. Nedra was born July 23, 1962, in New Orleans, but spent the... Read More

Samart Funeral Home of Houma - Bayou Blue