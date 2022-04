Jack Franklin Dalrymple

Jack Franklin Dalrymple ANDERSON, S.C. Jack Franklin Dalrymple, Sr. of Anderson S.C. passed away on November 26, 2014 at Hospice of the Upstate, surrounded by the family of whom he was so proud. Born on January 17, 1932 in the Nantahala area of North Carolina, he was the son of... Read More

Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson