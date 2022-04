Guy Roger "Pete" Manifold

Guy Roger "Pete" Manifold Batavia - Guy Roger "Pete" Manifold passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the age of 79 after a heart-breaking battle with dementia. He was born July 27, 1941 in Hagerstown, Indiana to the late Wilbur and Nancy (nee Barlow) Manifold. Guy is survived by... Read More

Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes