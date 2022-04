Wanda C. Lebo

DOVER, DE- Wanda C. Lebo, age 66, of Dover and formerly of Halifax, PA passed away on Thursday Aug. 4, 2016 at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, DE. She was born on Nov. 13, 1949 in Harrisburg, PA the only child of Elmer E. and Caroline M. Brubaker Wenrick. She graduated... Read More

Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd. - Millersburg