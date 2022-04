Lorraine King (Fortier)

Lorraine King (Fortier) left us peacefully on the afternoon of July 29th, 2021. She lived a full and happy life of 94 years, with her loving and devoted husband of 72 years by her side until the end. Lorraine was born May 21, 1927 in Biddeford, Maine, the only child to George and...

