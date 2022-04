Malena D. Halliburton

Halls - MALENA D. HALLIBURTON, 15, 9th grade student at Halls High School and a member of the basketball team, died Friday, April 13, 2007 at Le Bonheur Children's Medical Center. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. Friday, April 20 at V.B. Barlow Memorial Chapel, and from 10 a.m. until... Read More