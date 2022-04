Melinda "Mindy" Turns

TURNS, Melinda "Mindy" Rhea Melinda "Mindy" Rhea Turns passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Colleyville on Sunday, March 1st, due to complications from a heart attack. Mindy was born in Erwin, Tennessee on 3-14-1955, but she grew up in Haltom City, Texas. She graduated... Read More