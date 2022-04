Anna Kantner

Anna M. Kantner, 94, of Pensacola, FL and formerly of Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 in the residence of her granddaughter. She was the wife of Leroy W. Kantner, who died December 16, 2007. Born in Fleetwood, she was the daughter of the late Alvin and Eva (Keller)... Read More

Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc - Hamburg