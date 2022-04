William H. Birney Jr.

It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved husband and father William H. Birney, Jr. who passed away at home on January 19, 2022. He was surrounded by his loving wife of 62 years, Kathy, and his cherished family. He was born on April 18, 1937 in New... Read More

Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford