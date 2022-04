Stanley HURST

HURST Stanley L. Age 96, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Friday, January 27, 2017 at Doverwood Village with his family by his side. He was born on April 18, 1920 in Hamilton, Ohio the son of Stanley L. and Mamie (Franz) Hurst. He was educated in the Hamilton parochial schools graduating... Read More

Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross