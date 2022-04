Kelly Renee Rickenbach

Kelly Renee Noblitt Rickenbach , 48, of Indianapolis, passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 17, 2014 at home, following an extended illness. Kelly was born on March 28, 1966 in Indianapolis, and lived most of her life in Hamilton County. She was the daughter of the late Robert Noblitt... Read More

