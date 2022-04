Joann Koback

Koback, Joann Dexter, MI A retired homemaker who lived in Dexter for 52 years, passed away at home under the care of her family on May 26, 2007, at age 83. She is survived by her two sons, Robert (Eileen) Koback of Naperville, IL, Roger (Aurora) Koback of Dexter; a grand daughter... Read More