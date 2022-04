Welligton Frank Lester

Wellington Frank Lester passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He was born prematurely to Edward and Bertha Scudder Lester on April 16, 1924 in Port Jervis, NY, weighing 2 1/2 pounds. Wellington often remarked " he had been in a hurry as long as he could remember." His father... Read More

Henderson-Biedekapp Funeral Chapel