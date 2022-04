Robert Vidal

Robert Bob Vidal May 23, 1948 - July, 26, 2021 Robert Bob Vidal, 73 of Santa Maria, CA passed away on July, 26, 2021 with his loving family at his side. Bob was the youngest of four children born to Simon & Jessie Vidal on May 23, 1948 in Hanford, CA where he attended local schools... Read More

Dudley-Hoffman Mort, Crematory & Memory Gardens