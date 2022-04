Matthew Jon Andrejko

Matthew Jon Andrejko, 35, of Hanover Twp., passed away unexpectedly at home. He joined his Lord and Savior on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, and he is back in the loving arms of his mother. He was born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 23, 1986. He was the son of the late Viola Andrejko. He was a graduate... Read More

George A Strish Inc Funeral Home