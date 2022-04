Barton L. Heefner

Barton Lee Heefner of Scituate, passed away on October 25, 2019, at the age of 75, with his wife and children by his side. He was born on May 31, 1944, to the late Barton M. and Geraldine (Cromwell) Heefner in Denver, Colo. He attended the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y... Read More

Sullivan Funeral Home - Hanover