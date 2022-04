Sara J. "Sam" Little

Sara J. "Sam" Little Littlestown - Sara J. "Sam" Little, 68, of Littlestown, died Thursday, June 18, at her home. She was the wife of Jon F. Little for 46 years. Born June 8, 1952 in Jeannette, she was the daughter of the late Albert & Sara (Zatazelo) Wallace. Sam was a 1970 Jeannette... Read More

