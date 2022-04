Scott L. Impellizeri (Impy)

IMPELLIZERI, SCOTT L. (IMPY) - age 18 of Knoxville, TN passed away tragically August 7, 2011. Scott was an amazing son, grandson, and friend to so many. He was a 2011 graduate of Hardin Valley Academy and was ready to begin studies in Criminal Justice at MTSU this month. Known to... Read More

