Terri Sue Terry 1960—2021 Terri Sue Terry, age 60, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 20, 2021, due to complications from the COVID-19 virus. She was born on March 22, 1960 in Rockford, IL to Charles and Clara Hart (Greenlee), both of whom precede her in death. Terri graduated... Read More