Marilyn J. Black

Marilyn J. Black Kingston - Marilyn J. Black, age 89, was born May 26, 1931 in Harriman, TN. She passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020. Marilyn had been a resident of Jamestowne Assisted Living in Kingston, TN for the past nine years where she was loved and well cared for. Thank... Read More

