Lydia Ruth Leidich

Lydia (Ruth) Leidich, 93, of Harrisburg went to be with her Lord on May 5, 2021 at UMPC Pinnacle Community Osteopathic Hospital. Ruth was born in Needmore, PA. She was the daughter of Wilbur and Anna McEldowney Clugston. Ruth worked as a secretary to the principles of Harrisburg High... Read More

Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. of Linglestown