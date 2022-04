Anthony Marino

Anthony "Tony" Francis Marino, 74, of Exeter Twp., passed away on May 7, 2016 at his Avalon, N.J., beach home where he was a summer resident for over 29 years. He was the loving husband of MaryAnn (Arthur) Marino. The couple renewed their 50th Wedding Vows in August 2013. Born in... Read More

