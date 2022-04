Marianne Kinner-Hibbs

Marianne M. Kinner-Hibbs of Croydon died on Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Mary Medical Center. She was 50. Born in Philadelphia, Marianne has been a life long resident of Lower Bucks County and was a 1987 graduate of Truman High School. She was a waitress at the IHOP in Fairless... Read More

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc. - Levittown