Daniel Bruce Wells

Daniel Bruce Wells of Cambridgeport, VT lost his 11 year battle with cancer on February 1st surrounded by his loving family. Dan was born December 31, 1946 at home in East Bethel, VT, the youngest of 8 kids of the late Edwin "Ray" and Dorothy Wells. Dan was a 3 sport athlete at... Read More

Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home