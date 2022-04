Eugenia S. "Jean" Senatro

Eugenia S. Senatro "Jean", 81, of Newington, formerly of Wethersfield, beloved wife of Clement J. Senatro "Sonny", passed away on April 9, 2022, with her husband by her side as he has always been, and surrounded by her family. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Stalios... Read More

Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield