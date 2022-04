Lucille R. "Luci" McHenry

Lucille "Luci" R. McHenry Lansing - Passed away on Monday, May 21, 2018 at the age of 68. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel. Interment will follow in Delta Center Cemetery. Visitation... Read More

