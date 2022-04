Ofelia Legarreta

Ofelia Legarreta, age 78, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 27th. She died peacefully at her home in Las Cruces, NM surrounded by her family. She was born to Crisoforo and Francisca Leyva, Sr. on April 22, 1933. She grew up on Hayner's Ranch in Rincon, NM. She graduated... Read More

