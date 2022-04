CHARLES HORWITZ

HORWITZ CHARLES Age 75, passed away at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania on April 13, 2021. Charles was the son of Benjamin and Mae (nee Zumoff) Horwitz. He is survived by his beloved wife, Judith (nee Axelrod), their son, William, and his brother, Mayer (Barbara) Horwitz... Read More

