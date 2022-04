Lewin B. Barringer Jr.

Lewin B. Barringer, Jr., of Haverford, died March 9, 2020. He was 80 years old. Lewin was a man larger than life. It would take a book to capture his effervescent personality, sense of humor, indomitable spirit, and his incurable optimism in the face of so many obstacles that confronted... Read More

