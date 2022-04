Elizabeth Swain Surrency

SURRENCY, ELIZABETH SWAIN Elizabeth Swain Surrency, known by all as 'Betty', was taken home to be with her Lord on December 31, 2017. She was born on November 24, 1929 in Penney Farms, Florida to Harry and Neona Swain. She lived in various areas of Northeast Florida until her father... Read More

