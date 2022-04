Annetta Van Dyke

VAN DYKE Annetta, age 91, of Hawthorne, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on the morning of July 18, 2016. Annetta was born on September 9th, 1924 in Oak park, IL., a daughter of Margaret and Edwin Allen. She had been a resident of Hawthorne for 88 years. As a graduate of... Read More

