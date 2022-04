James Aubrey Stephens

James Aubrey Stephens, 1939-2019, passed away October 16, at home after a year long illness. He is survived by his wife Gail (Trewern-Maletski) and two children, Erika (Ed) Goodgine and Christopher. He also has two grandchildren Hayley and Paige Goodgine. He is also survived by his... Read More