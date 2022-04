LTC Joseph M. "Joe" Gilreath

LTC Joseph M. (Joe) Gilreath (Ret.), 89, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Pardee Hospital. He was the son of the late Margaret Gilreath of Mills River. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Polly, and his brother Jim. He is survived by his wife Mary E. Gilreath... Read More