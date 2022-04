Roger P. Rush

Roger P. Rush, (N2TRB), 67 of Syracuse passed away peacefully at the VA Medical Center on March 10, 2017. Native and life resident of Syracuse, Roger was the son of the late Rita (Roskopf) and Roger A. Rush. Graduate of Henninger High School, Class of 1968 Veteran of the U.S.... Read More

