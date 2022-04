Cora Ruth Feggins Richardson

RICHARDSON Cora Ruth Feggins Richardson affectionately known as "Mama Ruth," quietly slipped away to be with her Lord and Savior, October 14, 2006. Born on the Ides of March 1929, she was the first child of Robert and Mabel Feggins, was the personification of love - as a spouse, mother... Read More

