David Crow

David Arthur Crow, son of Pete and Rita Crow of Littleton, CO, passed away in a car accident near Drummond. MT on May 8, 2013. Always the outdoorsman, he was on his way to go river rafting with his companion, Katrina May, who also passed away. He was born June 28, 1989 in Littleton... Read More

