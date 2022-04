EVA PEDRO

EVA JANE PEDRO Beloved daughter of Roselyn Pedro of Subic, Philippines and William McKay of Reston, Virginia passed away on August 7, 2018. Born in the Philippines on January 17, 1998, she came to this country in 2012. She is survived by her six brothers, Kareem Forbes of Stamford... Read More

