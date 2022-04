Dr. Robert L. West

Dr. Robert L. West passed away from an overwhelming infection at the age of 71 on March 23, 2019, in Newport Beach, Calif. Dr. West was born and reared in Savannah, Ga., where he was a member of the Cokesbury Methodist Church and graduated from Jenkins High School in 1965. He attended... Read More

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home - Sylvania